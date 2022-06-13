Advertisement

Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County

1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County was identified Tuesday by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. was 20-years-old in 1995; deputies believe they found his remains just one day after his death. Isaacs was from Delavan, Wis.

Investigators revealed Tuesday what DNA testing had confirmed in May, the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.

Discovered in a wooded area along Turtle Creek in Bradford, investigators followed several leads to identify the body.

A Facebook post shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children shared items found at the scene as well as a composite sketch of John Doe:

Organizers reached out to the DNA Doe Project in 2018 and as a result of the work, developed crucial leads in the case sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas for further investigation.

In May of 2021, the Rock and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Offices with help from Rock County Sheriff’s offered DNA samples to the center, which confirmed John Doe’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97
A rendering of the plan includes a Hyvee grocery store.
Meadows Mall in Freeport to bring Marshalls, Five Below
Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Pride events in Rockford drew hundreds downtown to celebrate during opening weekend.
Illinois foster parents, staff trained to support LGBTQI+ youth in care
Flag Day celebrates the day the American flag was designed with 13 stripes and 13 stars.
Blue Star Memorial event honors veterans on Flag Day
A water treatment facility in Beloit, Wisconsin is bringing in new devices to better it's water.
A $49M plan for better water treatment in the stateline
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending