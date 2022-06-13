Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County was identified Tuesday by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. was 20-years-old in 1995; deputies believe they found his remains just one day after his death. Isaacs was from Delavan, Wis.

Investigators revealed Tuesday what DNA testing had confirmed in May, the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.

Discovered in a wooded area along Turtle Creek in Bradford, investigators followed several leads to identify the body.

A Facebook post shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children shared items found at the scene as well as a composite sketch of John Doe:

Organizers reached out to the DNA Doe Project in 2018 and as a result of the work, developed crucial leads in the case sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas for further investigation.

In May of 2021, the Rock and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Offices with help from Rock County Sheriff’s offered DNA samples to the center, which confirmed John Doe’s identity.

