Candlewick Lake Celebrates 50 Years of Community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From 23 residents 50 years ago to more than five-thousand today, the Candlewick Lake community comes out in full force this past Sunday to celebrate it’s milestone anniversary.

Steve Johnson, has been a resident in Candlewick since 1977 which is 45 of the 50 years this hidden gem of a community has been around.

“I met my wife in high school who was also a resident out here. Um, we got married, we bought our first house out here, we bought our second house out here So, we stayed, we raised our children out here, and its a great place to raise kids,” said Johnson.

Originally built from a camp-ground back in the 70′s, Candlewick Lake brings out the best of the best for it’s half century celebration. Ski Broncs provided entertainment on the water with human pyramids and jaw-dropping turns. The Blooze Brothers provided the bluesy rock on the stage for the 5,100 residents. It is easy to see why they consider this gated community, sweet home Candlewick.

“Years ago we had this best little kept secret in Boone County,” said Luanne Gotch, another Candlewick Lake resident who has lived in one of the 1,800 homes since 1978. Gotch raised her children with the same people she gets lunch with to this day, and watched her children also build their life in the area.

“It’s a great place to live and many amenities, and the people here are extremely friendly. Their neighbors are willing to pitch in and help,” said Gotch.

According to the site Realtor, the average cost of a home in the Candlewick area is $185,000, and around $300,000 to live on the lake.

Bonnie Marron is the gated-communities Board President who began living in the are full-time in 2008. Marron says how much she loves her community and has been volunteering for years to help out.

“I would have killed for this as a kid growing up. I grew-up on the outskirts of Chicago and I would have loved to have had...We have playgrounds, we have parks, we have a nature trail. There is a lot to do here,” said Marron.

Candlewick Lake also provides free boat rides for anyone interested in taking a deeper look inside the gated-community. Plus if someone is searching for a new home with amenities from golfing to boating to tennis, act fast because 13 homes and one lot are up for sale.

