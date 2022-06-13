$268k goes to Booker T. Washington Resource Center for services, repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vital resource center on Rockford’s southwest side is awarded American Rescue Plan dollars from the city of Rockford and Winnebago County.

The African American Resource Center at Booker opened more than a century ago, and thanks to $268,000 from the two governing bodies, $134,000 from each, it can plan much needed repairs and provide much needed programs, like a youth summer program.

“The goal here is to keep them safe in certain hours of the day, and off the streets and get them exposed to a more learning type environment with a lot of fun,” said Karen Waller, Operations Manager for the center.

The center also works with disenfranchised adults.

“Some people may think they are stuck in a certain position when they just need a little instructions and a little help and support on how to become a better applicant,” Waller said.

City leaders say providing funding so programs like these can keep going is vital to the city of Rockford, adding that it keeps people off the streets and reduces crime rates.

“we have an aligned effort to engage our entire community. Certainly get feedback from our community and individuals with lived experiences, and making sure that individuals with lived experiences are on the front lines of advancing a trauma informed approach to working with our youth,” said Todd Cagnoni, City Administrator.

The resource center gave both the county and city a list of things it needs fixed, like a new roof. Both governing bodies picked from the list what they could fund, while Representative Maurice West will look to secure funding for other items on the list.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.