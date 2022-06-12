Advertisement

Rivets explode for 16 runs in Fireworks Night sweep of Growlers

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What was a two run game going into the seventh inning, turned into an offensive explosion for the Rivets. Rockford scored seven in the seventh and five in the eighth to sweep Kalamazoo 16-2 on Fireworks Night at Rivets Stadium.

Ricky Castro got the start for Rockford. The Naperville native went four innings, striking out five, while giving up two runs.

Garrett Sheffield had a big night at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 runs and 4 RBI.

The Rivets are now 7-5 on the year and tied for second in the Great Lakes East division. Rockford travels to Traverse City for a pair against the Pit Spitters Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

Latest News

Danny Gorman tees off on 17 at Ingersoll Golf Course during Saturday's first round of the...
Danny, Patrick Gorman lead after first day of Melvin Ballard Memorial
Beloit's Cody Morissette celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of...
Sky Carp’s Morissette hits a walk-off home run in extra innings to complete the comeback victory
Rockford Rivets pitcher Ty Rybarczyk gets ready to throw a pitch Friday night against the...
Rybarczyk tosses six scoreless innings as Rivets beat Growlers 4-1
NBA champion Fred VanVleet returns to Rockford with his FVV Fest June 23-26. It's the first...
VanVleet Fan Fest and Summer Camp return to Rockford for first time since 2019