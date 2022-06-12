Rivets explode for 16 runs in Fireworks Night sweep of Growlers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What was a two run game going into the seventh inning, turned into an offensive explosion for the Rivets. Rockford scored seven in the seventh and five in the eighth to sweep Kalamazoo 16-2 on Fireworks Night at Rivets Stadium.

Ricky Castro got the start for Rockford. The Naperville native went four innings, striking out five, while giving up two runs.

Garrett Sheffield had a big night at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 runs and 4 RBI.

The Rivets are now 7-5 on the year and tied for second in the Great Lakes East division. Rockford travels to Traverse City for a pair against the Pit Spitters Sunday and Monday.

