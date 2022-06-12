Multiple pets rescued from house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters responded to calls of a house fire in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Saturday in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control and multiple pets were rescued including a hampster. Witnesses on the scene tell 23 News it appeared smoke was coming from a window in the home.

There’s no estimate on the damage at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

