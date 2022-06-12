FIRST ALERT: Warming trend starts Sunday with dangerous heat not far behind

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minus a few showers on Saturday, temperatures were once again seasonably cooler. But this will be one of the last occasions we’ll be able to say that for some time as we warm up in a big way for next week. Some spots in the region may hit temperatures we haven’t seen in nearly 10 years.

First off the bat do you remember the weather on June 11, 2021? Rockford reached 99° and that was our warmest day in quite some time. We didn’t quite make it to 100° but that is entirely possible in the days ahead most likely being Tuesday. It’ll take some time to get there and luckily, we’ll have a very pleasant Sunday ahead. A stray shower can’t be ruled out entirely, especially very early.

Otherwise, Sunday looks to be not bad with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A breeze from Lake Michigan will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s and humidity levels overall remaining in check. Once Sunday passes on by, then the bigger heat and humidity levels will arrive in the Stateline.

If you remember late August 2021 with the heat we had then, early next week will be something very much comparable to that. Our current thoughts are that we’ll have the heat starting on Monday but it will depend on the thunderstorms that develop that day.

MONDAY POSSIBILITIES:

SCENARIO #1: If we have thunderstorms around here, those storms Monday will prevent the warm front from lifting north. Damaging winds and small hail are possible with any storms Monday. The Storm Prediction Center placed the Stateline under a level one Marginal Risk for that day. Should this occur, we’ll remain in the 80s and not quite get into the 90s.

SCENARIO #2: This is the scenario we are leaning towards for Monday. If the storms remain in Wisconsin, this would allow for the warm front to lift over the Stateline Monday and get our temperatures into the 90s. We have a forecast high of 91° for Monday at this point. This scenario would also call for low rain chances and our precipitation chances right now stand at 20%.

Also, expect dew points to get near 70° this day and for it to feel more humid out there. Because of that, we could also see heat index values get to near 100°.

HOTTEST DAY IN A DECADE POSSIBLE TUESDAY:

We’ll get even hotter on Tuesday, as our current forecast high for that day is 101°. With dew points well into the 70s that day, heat indices will likely approach 105°-110° making it feel quite oppressive out there. If we do hit 100°, that will be Rockford’s hottest day in nearly a decade.

Tuesday also calls for abundant sunshine so if you do have outdoor plans, be sure to be extra cautious and limit time outside. Having lots of water will also be very much essential.

COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY:

A cold front on Wednesday will bring a few shower and storm chances around here after we do get into the 90s that day for high temperatures. We’re expecting that front to come through later in the evening Wednesday. After that, the humidity levels will drop and we’ll have some relief but you can still expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° through next weekend.

