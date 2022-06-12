Danny, Patrick Gorman lead after first day of Melvin Ballard Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brothers Danny and Patrick Gorman lead the way at Ingersoll Golf Course after shooting a -7 (64) in round one of the Melvin Ballard Memorial golf tournament on Saturday.

Organizers introduced a new two-man best ball format this year. Each player hits their own ball and finishes the hole, but only the lowest score between the two players is counted in the final tally.

Leaderboard - Championship Flight

Danny Gorman/Patrick Gorman -7 (64) Adam Tobias/Justin Christiansen - 6 (65) Brian/John Silvers - 5 (66) David Nagel/Mike Morig - 4 (67) Ryan Arnold/TJ Baker - 4 (67) Grant Romine/Ian Scott - 4 (67) Brett Benning/Zach Braconier -2 (69) Johnny Canova/Kyle Nelson E (71) Andrew Carey/Mason Martin E (71) Jeff Adas/Nolan Adas E (71) Kevin Beckett/Peter Schmeling E (71) Andrew Insko/Eric Arnold E (71)

