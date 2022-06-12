$500,000 raised by Rockfordians for Beauvais Retreat Centre in Uganda

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fund led by two Rockford men in their 80s raises more than half a million dollars toward a learning facility that will instill hope for those in Uganda.

Father David Beauvais and Dick Kunnert traveled from Rockford to Uganda in 2012 to introduce a catholic version of leading like Jesus. The man they inspired the most was their chauffer who will turn these funds into a reality.

Javis Mugagga was an IT Director for a non-profit in Uganda when he learned to lead like Jesus. He turned what was a day and a half course into a three-month curriculum, but without a place to stay. That’s when two Rockford men approached him with an idea.

“We’ve explored other avenues beyond just the ministry, but looking at other things like skills development and entrepreneurial involvement, which are crucial to human formation in Uganda,” says Mugagga.

Earlier this week they reached their half a million dollars goal to fund construction for the Beauvais Retreat Centre in metro Kampala, the capital of Uganda. Their vision revolves around the three E’s: evangelism, education and entrepreneurship to help the country’s youth in several areas, including cooking.

“With the investment that we have right now, we have the opportunity to develop a state-of-the-art kitchen that’s going to provide all these skills for all these young ladies that are interested in learning pastry skills,” says Mugagga.

“It’s a win-win situation in that everything we would think is important for the building of culture is contained within this program. And so it’s going to lift those folks up in a way that we think is pretty special,” says Father Beauvais.

Organizers plan for the facility to be operational within the next two years and for the impact on Uganda to last a lifetime.

“When you see somebody who has the capacity to lead other people, you know, you why not? You know, why not build around them to let them flourish and take wherever God wants them to go, which in this case is high,” says Kunnert.

“I know that with the amount of trust that they have put in me. I’m going to deliver something that will impact hundreds and 1000s of people,” says Mugagga.

Javas hopes they can get the project complete in a year and a half, given they make their own bricks in Uganda. He’s also been to the Rockford area several times to attend leadership training.

Fundraisers say they will accept further donations to help with the project and people to help build it.

