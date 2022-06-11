VanVleet Fan Fest and Summer Camp return to Rockford for first time since 2019

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus, the Fred VanVleet Fan Fest and Summer Camp makes its return later this month.

For the first time since 2019, the VanVleet Family Foundation will host the Fred VanVleet experience Friday June 24, with the youth summer camp to be held that Saturday and Sunday. This year, they’re adding a “Bet on Yourself” bowling event Thursday at The Cherry Bowl. Nick Povalitis, Plus Seven Company Founder, is helping put on this year’s event. He says it’s going to be another packed and exciting weekend.

“We expect a really good turnout. Not only Thursday night for the bowling program, but also Friday over at Auburn High School,” said Povalitis. “We’ve had hundreds if not a couple thousand people at the Fan Fest previously, the fan experience previously, and we expect numbers to be somewhat consistent with what we’ve seen previously.”

“The entire weekend is essentially a tool to help raise awareness about the good work that Fred and his foundation have done now for quite some time.”

Organizers are also looking for the best three-point shooters and dunkers in the area.

Anyone interested in competing should post their videos on Instagram, tag @FVVSHOP, and use the #FVVEXPERIENCE hashtag. Povalitis says they anticipate six three-point competitors and four to six dunk contestants. They hope to have submissions by next week.

