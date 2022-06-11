Sky Carp’s Morissette hits a walk-off home run in extra innings to complete the comeback victory

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Down to their final three outs, the Sky Carp battled back from down 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth to plate a pair and send it to extras. Cody Morissette finished off the comeback with a two-run walk-off home run as Beloit downed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 in 12 innings.

Ynmanol Marinez started the late-game rally in the ninth when he found the gap on the left side bringing home Victor Mesa Jr. from second. Later, with the bases loaded, Dalvy Rosario tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right center, scoring Bennett Hostetler.

Wisconsin and Beloit traded runs in the 10th. The Timber Rattlers then re-took the lead in the top half of the 12th, before Morissette won it for the home team. The Sky Carp have been hot in the month of June, they’re 7-2 in their last nine and have won three of the first four in the six-game series against their in-state rival.

