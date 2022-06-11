Advertisement

Sky Carp’s Morissette hits a walk-off home run in extra innings to complete the comeback victory

Beloit's Cody Morissette celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of...
Beloit's Cody Morissette celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Friday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Down to their final three outs, the Sky Carp battled back from down 2-0 in the bottom of the ninth to plate a pair and send it to extras. Cody Morissette finished off the comeback with a two-run walk-off home run as Beloit downed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 in 12 innings.

Ynmanol Marinez started the late-game rally in the ninth when he found the gap on the left side bringing home Victor Mesa Jr. from second. Later, with the bases loaded, Dalvy Rosario tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right center, scoring Bennett Hostetler.

Wisconsin and Beloit traded runs in the 10th. The Timber Rattlers then re-took the lead in the top half of the 12th, before Morissette won it for the home team. The Sky Carp have been hot in the month of June, they’re 7-2 in their last nine and have won three of the first four in the six-game series against their in-state rival.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino

Latest News

Rockford Rivets pitcher Ty Rybarczyk gets ready to throw a pitch Friday night against the...
Rybarczyk tosses six scoreless innings as Rivets beat Growlers 4-1
NBA champion Fred VanVleet returns to Rockford with his FVV Fest June 23-26. It's the first...
VanVleet Fan Fest and Summer Camp return to Rockford for first time since 2019
Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host...
Rockford Rivets seeking more host families
NIU coaches stop in Rockford on summer tour
NIU coaches stop in Rockford on summer tour