Scattered showers this weekend before a big time heat wave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take advantage of the comfortable conditions that are ahead this weekend because, after that, we’ll be talking about bigtime changes as the warmest temperatures of 2022. Not to mention that after that, these temperatures could be some of the hottest we’ve seen in nearly a decade across the Stateline.

We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s for Saturday with clouds overall dominating the skies. The day will start dry but a quick-moving disturbance may bring a few showers skirting starting Saturday evening and continuing into the nighttime hours. A few showers may contain some isolated storms in between with the rain chances lasting through early Sunday morning.

A comfortable day is on tap Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Chances for scattered showers starting Saturday evening through Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few showers are possible in the morning otherwise we'll have clearing skies and a nice day on day for Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, highs Sunday will warm into the 80s with quickly clearing skies and making it feel like summer once again around the Stateline. But the warm-up here is just the beginning as we have several more days of even bigger heat that will follow. Sunday won’t be as humid but the humidity levels will slowly creep up starting that day and into next week, too.

A perfect summer day is on tap Sunday with highs in the 80s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Monday calls for highs across the region in the lower 90s and will be a bit more humid. But for Monday, that humidity will be tolerable for the most part. A quick-hitting shower or two may be also possible in the afternoon but the day will be partly cloudy for the most part. As an upper-level ridge continues to build from there, the hottest day in nearly a decade may be on tap for Tuesday.

Humidity levels will rise in a big way for next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Should we get to 100 or higher Tuesday, it will be the first time for Rockford in nearly a decade. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our current forecast high for Tuesday is 101 degrees, which would mark the hottest day for Rockford in nearly 10 years. The last time Rockford had a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher was back on July 17, 2012. Not to mention that Tuesday will be an extremely muggy day with dew points likely getting well into the 70s. This means that heat index values may approach 105 degrees at times.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 101° and that would be record-breaking. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We have a First Alert for Tuesday because that’s some very dangerous and record-breaking heat that will be on the way. Be sure to take it easy and limit your time outside that day as water will be essential. Even though we’ll drop temperatures slightly on Wednesday, highs will still be in the mid-90s with days following each containing highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with very little rain chances after Wednesday.

