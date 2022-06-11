Rybarczyk tosses six scoreless innings as Rivets beat Growlers 4-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - University of Illinois pitcher Ty Rybarczyk has been virtually unhittable in his first two starts with the Rivets. On Friday, Rybarczyk pitched six scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up just two hits in Rockford’s 4-1 win over Kalamazoo at Rivets Stadium.

On the season, Rybarczyk is 2-0, going 11 innings striking out nine and allowing just six hits and two walks. He has yet to give up a run.

Friday, he got all the run support he would need in the first inning. Ty Crittenberger led off the game with a solo home run. Later in the inning, Brody Harding scored on a single by Luke Sefcik. Rockford would tack on two more unearned runs in the fourth to pick up its second straight win.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.