Rockford Rivets seeking more host families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A beloved summer tradition returns: Rockford rivets baseball. Players and coaches are ready for a full season but the team is looking for host families to house players.

The Herrmann family stepped up to the plate 16 years ago to house a Rockford Rivets player for the first time. 20 players later they say they’ve never looked back.

“I say that some players move into your home and some move into your heart.”

Each year the Rivets organization offers its athletes a chance to move in with a family for the season. For some, it seems like a big commitment, but for the Herrmann’s, it’s like taking care of their two sons.

“It was really a lot easier than we thought and a lot more comfortable than we had ever thought it could be,” says Tamera Herrmann.

“It was really wonderful for our boys as well. They had an older guy in the household they could confide in,” says Michael Herrmann.

With each visitor comes a new journey for the family. This year is pitcher Ryan Green, who stayed with the Herrmann’s last season.

“Currently we have a player that is really into disc golf and our younger son is very into this whole disc golf so they’re gonna go out to the area park for that,” says Tamera.

“I have been very grateful for everything they’ve done. They’ve kind of welcomed me in as a member of their family right away,” says Green.

The connection doesn’t stop there. Years after they’ve left Rockford... The Herrmann’s stay in touch with all but one of the players.

“We’ve been to weddings of previous players when they’ve gone on and gotten married. We’ve been to see children of our previous players that have had kids,” says Michael.

Sometimes they get the chance to see some of their guests play in college like green at Concordia University in Wisconsin. Green says he doesn’t know where he’d be without his second support system.

“If I didn’t have them I’d just have myself to go back to and now I have them to be there for me and support me after a rough game,” says Green.

Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host some of their players.

Households just need to have a space for them to stay, including a bed. Those interested can call or email the rivets.

