Pulling for hospice back for second year benefitting Beloit Regional Hospice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pulling for hospice is back for a second year, creating fun and a workout for the Beloit community, all while raising funds for Beloit Regional Hospice as it marks its 40th year.

The event included a fire truck pull where teams were timed to compete in brackets for the pulling for hospice trophy. Participants included some of the 23 News staff which coincidentally had a pulling time of 23 seconds.

Food trucks were also on hand along with a raffle, children’s activities and mechanical pig races all supporting a good cause.

“We get to see people that truly love hospice and have been with us for whatever reason for their families and they can see us not in that situation. There is a bond that develops and that bond is precious to us,” said Deidre Bennet, with Beloit Regional Hospice.

