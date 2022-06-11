Overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones, offers resources

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 200 people in the Winnebago County community come together for the 8th annual Overdose Awareness Walk. The event honors lost loved ones and helps prevent additional overdose deaths.

Eight years ago, Rebecca Rogers lost her brother to an overdose, that’s when she knew something had to be done. She started the drug overdose awareness walk so people can come and talk about their lost loved ones.

Rogers says the event also offers the public help if they need it, with educational resources, plus the county hands out free Narcan.

“We had over 200 people today, I know I try to order extra shirts to sell and we sold out so we had a great turnout I believe she said that she did about 50 to 60 Narcan kits so 50 life saving devices are in people’s hands today,” Rogers said.

