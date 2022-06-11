Advertisement

Overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones, offers resources

Eight years ago, Rebecca Rogers lost her brother to an overdose, that’s when she knew something had to be done.
8th annual overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones and offers resources.
8th annual overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones and offers resources.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 200 people in the Winnebago County community come together for the 8th annual Overdose Awareness Walk. The event honors lost loved ones and helps prevent additional overdose deaths.

Eight years ago, Rebecca Rogers lost her brother to an overdose, that’s when she knew something had to be done. She started the drug overdose awareness walk so people can come and talk about their lost loved ones.

Rogers says the event also offers the public help if they need it, with educational resources, plus the county hands out free Narcan.

“We had over 200 people today, I know I try to order extra shirts to sell and we sold out so we had a great turnout I believe she said that she did about 50 to 60 Narcan kits so 50 life saving devices are in people’s hands today,” Rogers said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

Latest News

Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host...
Rockford Rivets seeking more host families
Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host...
Rockford Rivets seeking more host families
Pritzker signs mental health bill
Pritzker signs mental health increase bill
Downtown businesses urge city leaders to reduce the size of City Market to allow customers...
Downtown Rockford businesses ask leaders to reduce City Market footprint