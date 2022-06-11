Local family creates Ryan Masters Foundation raising money for veterans

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One local family creates a new organization in memory of Ryan Masters, a Hononegah High School graduate and Corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

Established this year, the RDM Foundation raises money to fund organizations that benefit veterans, support their life after service and raises awareness of veteran suicide.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit Mission 22 and the Rockton American Legion Post 332. Friends of Ryan put the event together to make sure his legacy lives on.

“Passed away last year and I think everyone involved has some sort of relationship whether family, friends, in the Marine Corp with him, I think every single person here today we got about 45 volunteers, everyone is heavily involved, grew up with him, I played basketball and baseball with him as a kid,” said Ryne Sadler, event organizer.

