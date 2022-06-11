Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show featuring local creators

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Featuring nearly 80 local unique artists and crafters, Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts an Artsy exhibit Saturday free to the public.

The light drizzle of rain didn’t stop customers, in fact some say the overcast sky made for a perfect shopping day.

Organizers say the annual event brings some of the most talented artists and makers in the region together to kick off the start of summer.

Items included jewelry, paintings, apparel and even homemade snacks.

“I think a lot of people, you know, they’re looking for ways to get out and vendors are looking for shows to be able to display in, maybe shows they haven’t been in before, that they can find a whole new audience, so it’s a wonderful way of being able to get in front of new people,” said Sandy Dingus, marketing and events coordinator for Edgebrook Shopping Center.

