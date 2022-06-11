Advertisement

Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show featuring local creators

Items included jewelry, paintings, apparel and even homemade snacks.
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show on Saturday featuring nearly 80 local artists...
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show on Saturday featuring nearly 80 local artists and makers.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Featuring nearly 80 local unique artists and crafters, Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts an Artsy exhibit Saturday free to the public.

The light drizzle of rain didn’t stop customers, in fact some say the overcast sky made for a perfect shopping day.

Organizers say the annual event brings some of the most talented artists and makers in the region together to kick off the start of summer.

Items included jewelry, paintings, apparel and even homemade snacks.

“I think a lot of people, you know, they’re looking for ways to get out and vendors are looking for shows to be able to display in, maybe shows they haven’t been in before, that they can find a whole new audience, so it’s a wonderful way of being able to get in front of new people,” said Sandy Dingus, marketing and events coordinator for Edgebrook Shopping Center.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

Latest News

Pulling for Hospice event is back for the second year benefitting Beloit Regional Hospice.
Pulling for hospice back for second year benefitting Beloit Regional Hospice
Local family creates Ryan Masters Foundation in honor of late loved one. All money raised...
Local family creates Ryan Masters Foundation raising money for veterans
8th annual overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones and offers resources.
Overdose awareness walk remembers lost loved ones, offers resources
Rivets General Manager chad Bauer says they are looking for around six more families to host...
Rockford Rivets seeking more host families