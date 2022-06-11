Advertisement

Amber Alert: East Texas child abducted, ‘in grave or immediate danger’

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in...
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where police say he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted in East Texas.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where officials say he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy is described as 3′6″ tall, 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts with scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

Robertson is described as 6′, 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos on upper body.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or 409-722-4965.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been canceled.
Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win
Pulling for Hospice event is back for the second year benefitting Beloit Regional Hospice.
Pulling for hospice back for second year benefitting Beloit Regional Hospice
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show on Saturday featuring nearly 80 local artists...
Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts annual Artsy show featuring local creators
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave