Winnebago County may extend their mass transit to rural parts

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyday, thousands of people in Winnebago County rely on mass transit, but that forces thousands living in rural areas to find another way to work, school or shopping.

One woman, named Marcie, moved into the Rustic Motel in Rockford almost a year and a half ago. She says a Rockford Mass Transit bus, stops in the parking lot, and that’s how she travels to get her medication. But for two weeks last winter, she says the bus never came.

“A lot of people that stay out here take the bus,” said Marcie. “And I mean that was real hard on me, being disabled, with asthma and seizures.”

While Marcie says the services soon returned, Winnebago County Board Member Angie Goral tells me the motel is not on RMTD’s normal route.

“Yes, out of the goodness of their heart, they were going there,” said Goral. “Taking them to get their groceries, run their errands.”

About a year ago, Goral heard a similar story about someone at the nearby Travlur Motel, that’s when she decided the county needed to step in.

“Its something we need to look into so we’d have proper transportation for people who don’t have it,” said Goral. “Some of them have work, some of them have medical problems.”

Meanwhile, Marcie says she is grateful the bus drivers take the time to stop at the motel, and hoopes for a day when she won’t have to worry about how to get where she needs to go.

“I thank the RMTD so much for allowing it’s service,” said Marcie.

Goral says the county would pay the extra funding so the buses could reach parts even farther away like Durand. R1 Planning is offering the survey to anyone who lives in rural areas, and it’s anonymous.

