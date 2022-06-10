Staying up to date on booster shots

ROCKFORD,IL. (WIFR) - With the discovery of new variants. Many doctors are urging residents to stay up to date on their booster shots.

According to UW Health: Vaccinated individuals who are age 64 and over still continue to be at great risk from covid-19. Case counts have risen for those individuals even if a state has some of the highest vaccination rates.

People 50 years old and older, and people 12 years old and older who are moderately to severely immune compromised, should get the first two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Doctor Jim Conway of UW Health explains that “we’ve really decided that its really important we have the information out, to make people more aware that they really do need to get those boosters, and especially those over 50s and people with immune compromising conditions really should’ve gotten 2 boosters now”.

