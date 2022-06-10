Seasonable, somewhat unsettled pattern nearly finished, major heat to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s weather has seemingly gone back and forth all week long, with a pleasant days and crummy ones alternating every other day.

Thursday, we were the beneficiaries of some gorgeous early summer weather, one day after a cool, damp Wednesday, and just a day before a more cloudy, potentially unsettled Friday.

While skies remain clear Thursday evening, clouds are to gather overnight, as a storm system presently bringing showers to much of Iowa slowly inches eastward.

A widespread cluster of showers is working slowly through Iowa Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current modeling suggests that clouds will arrive around midnight, give or take a few hours on either side.

Clouds will overspread the area this evening/overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Will showers reach the Stateline, or will they remain to our west? Earlier in the week, the answer appeared as though yes, indeed, showers would overspread a good chunk of the area. Now, that appears not likely to be the case. Most models are projecting that showers will generally stay west of the Mississippi River, though the thought of a few inching into Carroll, Whiteside, or Lee Counties isn’t an absurd one.

Most shower activity is to remain to our west early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the daytime hours Friday, it’s likely that clouds will dominate for much of the day, though occasional peeks of sun aren’t to be ruled out at any point in time. Once we reach the afternoon hours, we’ll be watching another disturbance diving southward out of Wisconsin, potentially touching off another round of widely scattered showers, and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms. We estimate that only about 40% of the area is to encounter wet weather Friday afternoon or early evening. Once the sun goes down Friday night, showers should dissipate quickly, as clouds are likely to do the same shortly thereafter.

Isolated showers and storms will attempt to develop in the afternoon hours Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms may bubble from mid to late afternoon into the early evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies are to turn partly cloudy as showers and storms rapidly dissipate Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to start on a quiet note, and a good deal of sunshine’s a decent bet in the day’s early going. That, however, will quickly be replaced by clouds by late morning, and cloudiness should be rather dominant for the remainder of the day. A few scattered showers may pop during the afternoon or evening hours, but dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones. Better chances for showers and storms are to enter the picture overnight.

Some mixed sun is possible early Saturday, though clouds will become more of an influence with time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers may percolate around midday Saturday, as skies turn mostly cloudy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon, though they are far from a guarantee to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As temperatures go, there remains no need to fire up the A/C, at least for the next 2-3 days. Temperatures Friday will remain in the middle 70s, and Saturday’s only to warm modestly into the upper 70s. Come Sunday, should there be enough sunshine present, temperatures are to reach the lower to middle 80s, though humidity won’t be a major concern by any means.

Clouds and occasional showers may keep things cool for one more day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A dome of hot air off to our west will begin to shift eastward on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Note in the second temperature map the dome of heat assembling to the west. That very dome is to rapidly expand eastward early next week, sending temperatures to levels nearly 20° above normal by Tuesday. Considering that Tuesday’s normal high temperature is 81°, simple math suggests that triple digit temperatures are very much a possibility!

The hot air dome is to expand overhead by early next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should a 100° temperature occur, it’d be the first such reading here in nearly a decade, and just the 16th time such heat has reached the region in the month of June! With fewer than 100 days EVER reaching triple digits here in well over a century, it goes to show just how uncommon such heat occurs here at ANY stage of the year.

A 100° high on Tuesday would mark the first time we've reached triple digits in nearly a decade. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are likely to surge well into the 90s again Wednesday before a weak cold front offers modest relief for Thursday and Friday. Those days are to feature high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s, hardly cold by any stretch of the imagination, but considerably less humid than the previous two days. Another dome of hot air returns for Father’s Day Weekend, sending temperatures back into the lower and middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday. For those attending Old Settler’s Days in Rockton Thursday through Sunday, the early read is that skies are to be mostly sunny each and every day, with no chance for rain during the entire festival.

Much of the country is to bake in scorching heat next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

