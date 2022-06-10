Rockford University alumni to perform at, and nominated for, Tony Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Graduating from Rockford University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Julia Schade will be performing at the Tony Awards with her fellow musicians and co-stars of the eight-time nominated Broadway musical “SIX.”

Schade is also a native of the Forest City. To support and celebrate her accomplishments, the University will host a watch party for the awards on campus with friends, family, current students and alumni. Before finding stardom, Schade worked as a musical director at a local church before returning back to Rockford University, working as an adjunct professor for music theory.

Deciding to pursue a career in musical directing, Schade moved to Chicago in 2018, playing for multiple shows at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. With her impressive piano playing skills, Schade got the chance to play Joan in the debut of “SIX” in Chicago. The musical moved to Broadway in 2020 and Schade moved with it, serving as the musical director of the Tony-nominated production.

The watch part begins Sunday June 12 at Regents Hall on Rockford University’s campus.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.