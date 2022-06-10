Rockford business owners demand balance with City Market reach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another weekend of Rockford City Market is in full swing, and downtown businesses reflect on which aspects of the festival are working, and which ones aren’t.

Business owners say there’s always ups and downs surrounding the event, but the real challenged is how to balance customer access to downtown businesses during market hours.

“You don’t have to take over the main thoroughfares, you can still do cool things and not disrupt traffic for everybody,” says owner of Abreo restaurant, Paul Sletten

Nearly 70 requests were submitted to city leaders asking to scale back the event space secured for City Market. While a compromise was made in April, one owners says that effort wasn’t enough.

“Albeit the worst part (of State street) that you could close; and the one (street) that connects the west side and the east side- and makes you not have to do the super loop around all of downtown, if you want to come back across (the river),” Sletten said.

Sletten launched a weekly urban tiki party outside his restaurant to attract customers downtown during City Market.

“Activating the streets is super cool. I want to show that you can do a lot of really cool things and expand into these alleys,” Sletten said.

Tamika Brown, who owns Infinite Soul Vibrations, says she noticed increased customer traffic in her store last Friday.

“I’m not sure if the success is, like, due to the streets being blocked off or not, but I have to say that we’re starting to get a much better customer response where people are going to the market, and they’re actually coming to support the businesses also,” Brown said.

But Brown believes the community needs more information on what streets are closed to keep everyone safe.

“People kind of just flying around the corner on the scooters like without looking left or right like without being mindful that it’s actually not blocked off right there,” Brown said.

Some of these business owners wish all of State street would be open during City Market like it was in 2019. That could make it easier for customers to travel to businesses on the opposite side of the river.

Sletten urges city leaders to look at City Market data from previous years and compare with this years as they make plans for 2023.

