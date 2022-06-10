Robotics Expo coming soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Business experts in the Rockford area are calling all entrepreneurs with a passion for robotics to attend an expo next week.

A-American Companies, which is a packaging company, has begun to dip their toes into the world of artificial intelligence. Saying robotics could change the future of the packing industry and believes other small businesses could benefit as well. This being one of the reasons it agreed to host the expo.

“I personally believe that they will take over the dangerous jobs,” said Brian Sullivan, A-American Companies Sales Executive.

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) reached out to A-American Companies a couple months ago to ask them to be a part of this metal-bending fun day.

“Were always planning and plotting anyway we can improve the region, the businesses in the region. Anything we can do. it’s all in a day’s work,” said Mike Rogers, SBDC’s Tech Solutions Consultant.

This will be A-American Companies and the Small Business Development Center’s first robotic event. Workers from A-American will highlight its rotary machine which can produce up to 40 plastic cups in a minute which is about 4-million cups each year.

Sullivan says when COVID hit more businesses wanted the containers, so the company needed to do something to meet demand. With customers like Culvers, their rotary machine is the power behind sealed dipping cups and sauces.

“What we do with the portion packaging, its big with COVID so everybody wants a sealed product and that’s out business for our main division Willpack packaging,” said Sullivan.

Other vendors like Pringle Robotics, Nysus Solutions, and Easton Robotics will also showcase their human-like abilities at the robo-expo. “Expecting a good turn-out, a fantastic turn out this year, so this is year one, so we’re hoping to have a 20-23 and 20-24,” said Rogers.

