Pritzker signs mental health increase bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor Pritzker signed a legislation that is addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the State.

The plan allows psychologists, social workers, and counselors out of practice for less than five years to restore their license if they had no disciplinary actions against them.

It also allows advanced practice registered nurses to conduct psychiatric visits with patients if a physician is not available.

The state also will now have a recovery and mental health tax credit for qualified employers who hire people recovering from substance use or mental illness.

Governor Pritzker describes this as ““this is another big step toward an Illinois where mental and physical health care are truly accessible for all our communities.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services division of mental health will also award new grants and contracts to help improve training for people hoping to become behavioral health professionals.

This law will take effect immediately.

