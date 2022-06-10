Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have released video from the May 28 officer/deputy-involved shooting at Rockford’s casino.

The videos from the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office can be seen below. Note: The videos are graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, someone inside the casino called 911 to report a man in the parking lot with a gun.

When officers approached the man, later identified as 51-year-old Bradley James Thompkins, he held the gun to his head. Thompkins then fired one shot into the air before allegedly aiming his gun at law enforcement. The state’s attorney’s office believes three officers shot Thompkins before taking him into custody. Two of the officers were from the Rockford Police Department and the third was from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompkins was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The officers were not hurt.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is conducting the investigation into this incident.

