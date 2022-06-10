One man shot off 13th Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police confirm a 51-year-old man is receiving treatment in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of 13th Ave, with the man sustaining non-life threatening injuries. At this time, no suspect has been identified.

If you have any information on the shooting please contact the Rockford Police Department or text RDPTIP and the tip itself to 847411.

