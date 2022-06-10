Advertisement

One man shot off 13th Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning

– On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers...
– On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street for reports of shots fired from a vehicle(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police confirm a 51-year-old man is receiving treatment in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of 13th Ave, with the man sustaining non-life threatening injuries. At this time, no suspect has been identified.

If you have any information on the shooting please contact the Rockford Police Department or text RDPTIP and the tip itself to 847411.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Gov. Pritzker signs Bill 2382
Healthier food options become more accessible for Illinois

Latest News

Moving toward the goal of 50 percent less carbon emissions by the year 2030
Constellation upgrades ensure 15 million homes get carbon free electricity this summer
Rockford native and Rockford University alumna Julia Schade will be performing at the Tony...
Rockford University alumni to perform at, and nominated for, Tony Awards
Robotic convention coming soon
Robotics Expo coming soon
The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd...
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California