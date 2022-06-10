Illinois State Police welcomes 17 new troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police force just got larger, adding 17 new Troopers from Cadet Class 136 on Friday at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

This is the 7th class to graduate under Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed budget for 2023 is the largest in the history of the Illinois State Police, allowing for 300 additional new Troopers.

“I’m proud to welcome Cadet Class 136 into the ranks of the Illinois State Police, marking the seventh cohort of my administration and the first during ISP’s centennial,” said Pritzker. “Their cultural, interpersonal, and tactical training has prepared them for the most excellent force in the nation. I offer them my congratulations and my gratitude on behalf of the people of Illinois.”

The Troopers completed a 14-week program of physical and classroom instruction, including training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

Anyone interested in joining the force can find information at www.illinoistrooper.com.

