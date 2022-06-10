Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city limits.
Investigators say that man was driving a Honda Civic west on Illinois Route 173 near Altenburg rd, but was in the eastbound lane. At some point, his vehicle collided with a Nissan Frontier. The honda’s driver died at the scene while the person in the nissan went to a rockford hospital.
No names have been released.
