Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city limits.

Investigators say that man was driving a Honda Civic west on Illinois Route 173 near Altenburg rd, but was in the eastbound lane. At some point, his vehicle collided with a Nissan Frontier. The honda’s driver died at the scene while the person in the nissan went to a rockford hospital.

No names have been released.

