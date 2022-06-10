Advertisement

Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night

A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city limits.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city limits.

Investigators say that man was driving a Honda Civic west on Illinois Route 173 near Altenburg rd, but was in the eastbound lane. At some point, his vehicle collided with a Nissan Frontier. The honda’s driver died at the scene while the person in the nissan went to a rockford hospital.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
21-Year-Old Marine Nathan Carlson, a Harlem High School graduate, killed in helicopter crash
Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Gov. Pritzker signs Bill 2382
Healthier food options become more accessible for Illinois

Latest News

“This is another big step toward an Illinois where mental and physical health care are truly...
Pritzker signs mental health bill
A 25-year-old Harvard man dies in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night, just outside the city...
Harvard man killed in car crash Thursday night
The force celebrates 100 years of service in 2022
Illinois State Police welcomes 17 new troopers
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Authorities release video of officer-involved shooting at Rockford casino