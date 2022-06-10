Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Access to Prostate Cancer Screenings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday requiring health insurances and managed care plans to allow for prostate cancer screening.

The bill will give Illinoisans free coverage of prostate cancer screenings without having to worry about deductibles, co-payments or cross sharing requirements. The bill will eliminate the Medicare backlog which will allow people to seek diagnosis and treatment without worrying about their income level.

“Preventative healthcare is the best healthcare of all, and it shouldn’t break the bank to access it,” Pritzker said. “My administration is hard at work knocking down the walls that too often separate working families from their healthiest, happiest lives. In Illinois, we’re building the kind of healthcare system that people deserve because we know that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for men behind skin cancer.

