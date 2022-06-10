Gov. Pritzker signs bills expanding HIV and AIDS-related care and prevention

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. JB Pritzker signs HB4430 and HB5549 in law, removing barriers to access for HIV and AIDS care and prevention.

HB4430 will allow pharmacists to dispense both pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis drugs without needing a prior referral from a primary care doctor.

HB5549 provides funding for the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund. It will support research centers and resources hubs led by representative members of the community.

“If we want to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our state by 2030, then we have to make preventative care like PrEP and PEP accessible to all Illinoisans,” Pritzker said. “These medications are incredibly effective at preventing infection and transmission, and they are essential to our mission of Getting to Zero. My administration knows that these efforts must be equity-centered and proactive to have the biggest impact. That’s why we are investing in Black communities that are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS. I am proud to sign these bills that bring us one step closer to our ultimate goal: zero new HIV transmissions.”

Both drugs reduce the risk of HIV transmission by preventing the HIV virus from replicating in the human body. When taken correctly, PrEP has been shown to reduce risk of contracting HIV by up to 99%. Both drugs require consistent use, with PEP at it’s most effective when taken as soon as possible after exposure to the virus.

Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say less than 20% of those eligible for or possibly benefitting from PrEP take the medication.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.