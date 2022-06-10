Downtown Rockford businesses ask leaders to reduce City Market footprint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Friday of Rockford City Market is in full swing and downtown businesses reflect on the past four weeks, what’s working and what’s not.

Those downtown business owners tell 23 News there are always ups and downs each year. But, they want to see the City Market footprint, or the space it covers reduced. They say that was customers can access more downtown businesses during market hours.

“You don’t have to take over the main thoroughfares, you can still do cool things and not disrupt traffic for everybody,” said Paul Sletten, Abreo owner.

Nearly 70 Rockford businesses asked city leaders to scale back the space secured for City Market. While a compromise was made in April, one owners says it’s not enough.

“Albeit the worst part that you could close and the one that connects the west side and the east side and makes you not have to do the super loop around all of downtown if you want to come back across,” Sletten said.

In an effort to bring City Market goers to other parts of downtown, Sletten launched a weekly urban tiki party outside his restaurant.

“Life gives you lemons, right? So we don’t get busy until 7:30 p.m. so we have to try and make up for the two and a half hours of lost business, plus activating the streets is super cool I want to show that you can do a lot of really cool things and expand into these alleys,” Sletten said.

Tamika Brown who owns Infinite Soul Vibrations says she noticed increased customer traffic in her store last Friday.

“I’m not sure if the success is like due to the streets being blocked off or not but I have to say that we’re starting to get a much better customer response where people are going to the market and they’re actually coming to support the businesses also,” Brown said.

But, Brown believes the community needs more information on what streets are closed to keep everyone safe.

“People kind of just flying around the corner on the scooters like without looking left or right like without being mindful that it’s actually not blocked off right there,” Brown said.

Some of these business owners wish all of State street would be open during City Market like it was in 2019. That could make it easier for customers to travel to businesses on the opposite side of the river.

Sletten urges city leaders to look at City Market data from previous years and compare them to this years as they make plans for 2023.

