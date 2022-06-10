Constellation upgrades ensure 15 million homes get carbon free electricity this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nations leading provider in carbon-free energy make upgrades to its Nuclear Stations in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in the area, helping the United States move toward its goal of 50% carbon emissions by 2030. Over 13,000 workers performed technology upgrades and equipment maintenance during six refueling outages at Constellation nuclear plants in the spring, meaning 15 millions American homes and businesses will have access to safe, affordable carbon free electricity to combat periods of high heat or humidity.

Workers went about replacing dozens of pumps and motors, performed quality assurance inspections on reactors and completed tens of thousands of tasks ensuring the power plants provide uninterrupted electricity for up to 24 straight months.

Constellation is helping accelerate this country’s transition to a carbon-free future and it begins with our zero emissions nuclear fleet running nonstop through the summer,” said Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation. “We met our commitment to operational excellence last winter by keeping our plants running throughout the cold months despite challenging weather conditions. Our investments in the plants this spring will help us maintain that level of performance during the upcoming summer months, as the climate crisis continues to produce extremely hot weather.”

Workers replaced about a third of the fuel in each reactor. In Illinois, workers at the Quad Cities Unit 2 facility performed a turbine overhaul and inspection on one of the redundant core cooling systems. They also did a full technical inspection of the Byron Station Unit 2 main generator, and a comprehensive inspection of two reactor recirculation flow control valves at the LaSalle County Generating Station.

