Advertisement

US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members

The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.(Rudi Riet / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Pentagon has changed its policy on HIV positive service members.

People who are HIV positive used to be banned from joining the U.S. military as officers or deploying abroad.

However, according to a Defense Department memo this week, the new policy says that HIV positive individuals who are asymptomatic and who have a confirmed undetectable viral load will no longer face restrictions.

They also cannot be discharged or separated from military service just because of their HIV status.

According to the memo, the policy has been updated due to advances in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the virus.

The change in policy comes after a recent federal court decision that ruled the Defense Department policies were unlawful.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.
Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Rockford residents are invited to submit art work until June 24.
Rockford Police Department asks for community’s help with new van art
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit