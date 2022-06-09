Advertisement

RVC softball’s Hannah Hockerman wins NJCAA D3 Pitcher of the Year award

Hockerman, along with three other Golden Eagles, were named All-Americans as well
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After winning their eighth straight national title, the awards keep rolling in for RVC Softball. Sophomore Hannah Hockerman was named the NJCAA D3 pitcher of the year.

This is the second straight year an RVC pitcher has won the award as Ashton Melaas won it in 2021. Hockerman had the most wins in D3 this year with a 25-4 record and was second in the country in ERA (1.74) and strikeouts (222).

Hockerman, along with IF Kelli Riordan, IF Evy Polsfuss, and OF Kaitlin Stefek were selected as All-Americans this season as well.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Wrestlers from across the country arrive for 16U National Dual Championships
Wrestlers from across the country arrive for 16U National Dual Championships
Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour
Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal