RVC softball’s Hannah Hockerman wins NJCAA D3 Pitcher of the Year award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After winning their eighth straight national title, the awards keep rolling in for RVC Softball. Sophomore Hannah Hockerman was named the NJCAA D3 pitcher of the year.

This is the second straight year an RVC pitcher has won the award as Ashton Melaas won it in 2021. Hockerman had the most wins in D3 this year with a 25-4 record and was second in the country in ERA (1.74) and strikeouts (222).

Hockerman, along with IF Kelli Riordan, IF Evy Polsfuss, and OF Kaitlin Stefek were selected as All-Americans this season as well.

