Rockford University President to step down after 6 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and faculty at Rockford University will see new leadership on its campus in December as Eric Fulcomer steps down after six years as the school’s president.

Fulcomer believes the university has a stronger footprint since he took over. His accomplishments with the university include surpassing their fundraising goal during the Capital Campaign in 2018. Now the University Board of Trustees searches for the next president who can enhance Rockford University’s footprint.

Rockford University Board of Trustees President Joel Moore shares his thoughts on Fulcomer’s time as president. “He’s a very thoughtful person about how we approach things that need to be handled. And a very warm person and being mindful of taking care of the greater Rockford campus and all constituents across the campus.”

