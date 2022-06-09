Advertisement

Rockford Police Department asks for community’s help with new van art

Rockford residents are invited to submit art work until June 24.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department announce a van they are using for community events throughout the summer needs artwork! The department is looking to decorate the van with pieces from around the community. They ask that the submitted designs contain something about the Rockford Community and Police Officers.

A panel consisting of Rockford Police Officers will judge the panel with the winners being announced June 30th. You can make your designs by hand, take photos or make designs on your computer.

Entries may be mailed or dropped off at RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive, Rockford, Illinois, 61108 to the Attn: Michelle Marcomb or to Michelle.Marcomb@rockfordil.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.
Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation
Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs
Rockford University seeks new leadership in December for a new President
Rockford University President to step down after 6 years