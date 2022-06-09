Rockford Police Department asks for community’s help with new van art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department announce a van they are using for community events throughout the summer needs artwork! The department is looking to decorate the van with pieces from around the community. They ask that the submitted designs contain something about the Rockford Community and Police Officers.

A panel consisting of Rockford Police Officers will judge the panel with the winners being announced June 30th. You can make your designs by hand, take photos or make designs on your computer.

Entries may be mailed or dropped off at RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive, Rockford, Illinois, 61108 to the Attn: Michelle Marcomb or to Michelle.Marcomb@rockfordil.gov.

