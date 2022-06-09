Advertisement

Rockford Police arrest one man and two teenagers for aggravated discharge and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

– On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street for reports of shots fired from a vehicle(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford SCOPE officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut St. Wednesday around 7:55p.m. for reports of shots fired from a vehicle. Authorities were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the 4200 block of Beach Street. As they performing a traffic stop of the vehicle, two of the four occupants fled on foot.

The two in the vehicle, Mario Perkins and a 13-year-old male, were taken into custody. The third, a 17-year-old male was found a short distance away, but the fourth got away. Officers were able to recover a rifle, two loaded handguns, one reported stolen from Arizona, from inside the vehicle during the investigation. SCOPE officers were also able to find a fourth loaded gun in the area of the fleeing suspects.

The charges for the man and two teenagers are below:

Mario Perkins, 32, Rockford

-Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

-Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

-Armed Habitual Criminal

Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford

-Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

-Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford

-Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

-Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

-Juvenile Custody Warrant

