Rockford Police arrest man for 3 counts of residential burglary, among other charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 37-year-old Tyrone Carter was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities observed a suspect in the 1200 block of North Crest Drive. Carter got into his vehicle and drover into a cul-de-sac, then proceeded to jump out while the car was still in motion.

Numerous Rockford Police officers, Detectives, and a Rockford Police K-9 Officer and their K-9, pursued Carter on foot, locating him hiding in the bushes behind a residence on Roundtree Lane. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained by the Rockford Police K-9. He is now sits in the County Jail.

Carter has been charged with the following:

-Residential Burglary (3 counts)

-Aggravated Fleeing to Elude

-Resisting Arrest Criminal Damage to Property

-Obstructing Identification Various Traffic Offenses

-Outstanding Warrants

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.