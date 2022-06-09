Advertisement

Rockford Police arrest man for 3 counts of residential burglary, among other charges

Tyrone Carter was charged with 3 counts of residential burglary among other charges
Tyrone Carter was charged with 3 counts of residential burglary among other charges(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 37-year-old Tyrone Carter was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities observed a suspect in the 1200 block of North Crest Drive. Carter got into his vehicle and drover into a cul-de-sac, then proceeded to jump out while the car was still in motion.

Numerous Rockford Police officers, Detectives, and a Rockford Police K-9 Officer and their K-9, pursued Carter on foot, locating him hiding in the bushes behind a residence on Roundtree Lane. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained by the Rockford Police K-9. He is now sits in the County Jail.

Carter has been charged with the following:

-Residential Burglary (3 counts)

-Aggravated Fleeing to Elude

-Resisting Arrest Criminal Damage to Property

-Obstructing Identification Various Traffic Offenses

-Outstanding Warrants

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.
Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Rockford residents are invited to submit art work until June 24.
Rockford Police Department asks for community’s help with new van art
– On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers...
Rockford Police arrest one man and two teenagers for aggravated discharge and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
Durbin at Press Conference
Illinois leaders announce Inspector General investigation into inmate deaths and allegations of abuse at ISP Thomson
Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation
Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation