RACVB approval promotes tourism growth in Rockford

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) has received approval for a new six-year operating agreement with the City of Rockford. Members of the City Council and Mayor Tom McNamara worked with RACVB to get this agreement passed. With this commitment, the organization will be able to continue to grow the tourism economy in Rockford.

With help from their volunteers and partners, RACVB will be able to present new events, beautification and place marketing initiatives within the community. They will continue to promote hotels, attractions, shops, restaurants and neighborhoods that have positively defined Rockford.

RACVB struggled the past two years due to the pandemic to create growth in Rockford. They are responsible for promoting the Rockford region as an attractive travel destination and enhancing its public image as a dynamic place to live and work. With the city’s investment, RACVB can commit to helping the sector get back on track to how it was pre-pandemic. Tourism at the time was growing in Winnebago County faster than other large Illinois counties.

The City’s and RACVB’s relationship began in 1984. RACVB is confident that the next six years in Rockford will grow in new opportunities to sustain and grow the positive impact of tourism.

