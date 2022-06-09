Project SEARCH interns graduate to the workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three, ten week rotations over the span of nine to 12 months, Project SEARCH interns were able to graduate.

The program is known for its educational training and leading competitive employment opportunities for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

After Project SEARCH, interns are able to join the workforce independently. Most of the jobs are immersed in the community and some even work for Project SEARCH and Mercyhealth to continue the growth of the program.

Throughout the year, interns are able to do tasks and jobs for different departments. They are a part of the team and are able to have a set schedule like previously hired workers.

At graduation, each student received a personalized award. This group of individuals were extremely special to the professor with their inside jokes and personalities. There was a student speaker as well as friends and families there to celebrate the interns’ achievements.

