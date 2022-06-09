Advertisement

Project SEARCH interns graduate to the workforce

The first graduation in the past two years for Mercyhealth and Project Search
7 to graduate from Project SEARCH at Mercyhealth hospital
7 to graduate from Project SEARCH at Mercyhealth hospital(Mercyhealth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three, ten week rotations over the span of nine to 12 months, Project SEARCH interns were able to graduate.

The program is known for its educational training and leading competitive employment opportunities for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

After Project SEARCH, interns are able to join the workforce independently. Most of the jobs are immersed in the community and some even work for Project SEARCH and Mercyhealth to continue the growth of the program.

Throughout the year, interns are able to do tasks and jobs for different departments. They are a part of the team and are able to have a set schedule like previously hired workers.

At graduation, each student received a personalized award. This group of individuals were extremely special to the professor with their inside jokes and personalities. There was a student speaker as well as friends and families there to celebrate the interns’ achievements.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.
Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Checking up for booster
Staying up to date on booster shots
A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airliner made its way to Rockford Thursday afternoon.
Classic Ford Tri-Motor visits Rockford
A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor makes its way to Rockford this weekend. Aviation enthusiasts can take a...
Classic Ford Tri-Motor makes pit stop in Rockford
Showers to our west will likely miss reaching us overnight into early Friday morning.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 6/9/2022
Head Start Program graduates pose in front of classroom poster
Head Start preschoolers take the leap into kindergarten