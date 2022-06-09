NIU coaches stop in Rockford on summer tour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As college athletic departments across the country continue their summer road trips, the NIU Huskies are no different as they made a stop in Rockford Wednesday.

Among the visitors for NIU included football head coach Thomas Hammock, women’s basketball head coach Lisa Carlsen, and men’s basketball head coach Rashon Burno.

All three programs head into the 2022-23 season in various spots. NIU football will look to go back-to-back as MAC champions this fall. The women’s basketball team will look to build off their fifth-place finish in the conference. Finally, the men’s basketball squad will look to regroup after a 9-21 season.

All three programs are looking toward their returning players to inspire this season.

“We got a lot of talent coming back, we got 18 starters coming back so we feel really good about the team we have coming back, I think guys have gotten stronger, have gotten more experience, so we don’t feel like we have a lot of holes,” Hammock said.

“We return three all-MAC performers, our point guard Chelby Koker will be back, she’s a two-time all-conference player, A’Jah Davis is arguably the best post player in the league and she’ll be back as a first-team all-conference player Janae Poisson who ironically is in her seventh year is back as an all-conference guard and probably one of the best shooters in the MAC,” Carlsen said.

Some of the older guys are chomping at the bit to get going, they know the importance of the Summer, so the main goal is to get everybody on the same page, set the tone as far as competitiveness, and just hopefully have an injury-free summer so we can go into the fall ready, clicking on all cylinders,” Burno said.

