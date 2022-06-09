Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
June 9 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 9 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Latest News
City of Beloit shows it’s pride with 608 day
Beloit celebrates 608 day
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 6/8/2022
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death