Illinois State Police arrest a man on Child Pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On June 7, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested 25-year-old Nicholas E. Duitsman from Polo, IL, for six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Investigators executed an arrest warrant at Duitsman’s residence in the 1800 block of Brookfield Road, Polo, IL, following an investigation involving the crime of child pornography. During the investigation, the investigators secured evidence supporting the arrest of Duitsman. He is currently being held in Ogle COunty Jail on a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

