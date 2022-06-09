Illinois leaders announce Inspector General investigation into inmate deaths and allegations of abuse at ISP Thomson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) today announced that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating allegations concerning a Bureau of Prison facility in Thomson, Illinois.

The announcement follows a letter the lawmakers sent to Inspector General Michael Horowitz last week calling for an immediate federal investigation into a report published by NPR and the Marshall Project that details the deaths of seven men and allegations of abuse by staff at the United States Penitentiary Thomson.

“Inspector General Horowitz has heeded our calls and agreed to investigate these deeply disturbing allegations at USP Thomson. I was shaken when I read reports of what is allegedly taking place behind closed doors at Thomson. The IG must get to the bottom of these allegations immediately,” Durbin said. “This is another sad example of the mounting crises at BOP. It is past time for Attorney General Garland and Deputy Attorney General Monaco to appoint a reform-minded Director who is not a product of the BOP bureaucracy.”

Durbin has made oversight of the Bureau of Prison facilities a priority as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

