Illinois congressman preparing to publicly lay out findings of Capitol attack investigation

In the wake of allegations calling the January 6th Committee a Democratic witch hunt, Adam Kinzinger is expected to lend his bipartisanship to the panel as it makes its case.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Public hearings are set to begin Thursday in the investigation of the January 6th breach of the U.S. Capitol. Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is one of two GOP members serving on the bipartisan committee investigating the attack.

In the wake of allegations calling this House Select Committee a Democratic witch hunt, Kinzinger is expected to lend his bipartisanship to the panel as it lays out its findings.

“It’s really important to remember that there are two Republicans on the committee, and they are working in tandem with their Democratic colleagues,” said Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Reynolds is researching the panel’s investigation of the attack.

She says Kinzinger’s participation plays into his future ambitions which his website Country First says is to create healthy dialogue among parties.

“I think Mr. Kinzinger’s involvement in the investigation as a whole is part of his Country First position, and the idea that this was an attack on the very foundation of our democracy,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds believes Thursday’s 8 p.m. (ET) hearing is scheduled to get more people to pay attention to the committee’s findings.

“It’s both about wanting people to understand the depth of what happened on January 6th, but also bringing back to people’s minds that this did happen,” said Reynolds. “It happened 18 months ago!”

The panel maintains its focus is to show former President Donald Trump and his allies knowingly broke the law when they allegedly sought to overthrow the 2020 election to keep him in office. Actions the committee believes led to the Capitol attack.

The Washington News Bureau did reach out to Kinzinger’s office for an interview. That request was denied.

