Head Start preschoolers take the leap into kindergarten

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Preschoolers from Rockford’s Head Start Program, take the leap into kindergarten Thursday. The graduation ceremony was held at the Discovery Center in Rockford, and students got showcase their work to parents over the past year.

“It’s crazy sometimes, cause it’s like she was just a little baby,” said Mother of One Graduate Courtney Meadows.

Meadows says her five year old daughter, has come a long way in her young life. She says an infant, her daughter couldn’t eat on her own and was fed through a tube.

“You know, she had delays in a lot of things,” said Meadows. “Seeing her grow, talk, always telling me stories, it’s just crazy.”

Meadows credits her daughter’s teachers at Head Start, for challenging and pushing the young girl to overcome her setbacks. But it’s not just the families who feel that way. Their teachers share a similar sentiment, and found the day just as emotional.

“They appreciate being able to see us everyday, knowing they are going to come to us,” said Head Start Teacher Anabel Arreguin.

Rockford Head Start Director Lisa Warren says these teachers aren’t just educators, but go above and beyond to work as a team with the families of students. Together, they focus on helping the child grow, physically and emotionally.

“Sometimes what you have to go through makes you stronger,” said Warren. “That’s what I see in these children, and families, and our staff.”

But Educator Anabel Arreguin says seeing her students take the next step in their education, doesn’t mean it’s goodbye. It’s see you in the next chapter.

“For them to know, that we are there with they need support with,” said Arreguin. “Always.”

Warren says parent participation in the child’s life is vital in the Head Start Program, and making a connection with their teacher can make a huge impact on a kid’s development.

