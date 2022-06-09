Advertisement

Harlem grad among five marines killed after aircraft crash in California

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five marines, including 21-year-old Nathan Carlson were killed after an Osprey Aircraft goes down in the California desert on Wednesday. Carlson hails from Machesney Park, graduating from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was a member of the swim team.

Carlson and four other marines were in the the MV-22 Osprey that went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, his uncle, Winnebago County Board Member Keith McDonald confirmed with 23 News.

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

