Crusader Community Health Breaks New Ground

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County residents will soon have another option for medical care, as Crusader Community Health expands its footprint in the Stateline and breaks ground on its Belvidere facility.

When someone without insurance gets sick or injured, without a primary care physician, they often turn to emergency rooms or ignore the problem until something small becomes a crisis. Crusader Community Health clinics offer care on a sliding scale so anyone, no matter their income, can get the help they need.

The project will feature three thousand square feet of new, usable space, and will include the renovation of the clinic’s current patient waiting areas. Crusader will also hire more providers to make high-quality health care more accessible and affordable.

Crusader Community Health President and CEO, Sam Miller, says the program has been so successful, they have simply outgrown their current space. Thanks to the expansion, Crusader will be able to add three additional providers in Belvidere, meaning more people will have access to care.

