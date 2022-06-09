Advertisement

Construction for General Mills Warehouse expected to begin Fall 2022

Construction on phase one is scheduled to take over a year
Photo of Belvidere seal
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Work is progressing on the development of a 1.3 million square foot warehouse and distribution center for General Mills at the Intersection of Irene Rd. and US-20.

“This is one of the largest development projects in our city’s history, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it come to fruition,” said Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris. “We estimate that the General Mills land and building will generate more than $600,000 in total property taxes.”

Real estate development and investment company Scannell Properties will build the facility, with construction completion of phase one scheduled for winter 2023. Since 1990, the company has completed over 470 development projects totaling 130 million square feet. General Mills is using 110 acres for this project.

“This new 1.3 million square-foot state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution center will greatly add to our capacity and allow us to better serve our customers and consumers across the Upper Midwest,” said Nisar Ahsanullah, director of Supply Chain Logistics and Customer Operations at General Mills.

Through the efforts of the City of Belvidere and Boone County, the 160-acre parcel for the development has been annexed and rezoned for the purposes of this new facility.

